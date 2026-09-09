Heat advisories continue and expand west

CENTRAL TEXAS — It is going to be another scorcher of day..and week. It is September and temperatures are well above the average of 93 degrees. We will likely see another day in the triple digits with a high of 100 degrees expected in Waco, with Temple and Killeen very close. The heat advisories have expended to include Coryell and Bosque counties. Meanwhile, McLennan, Bell, Falls, Robertson, Milam, Leon, Limestone, Freestone, Navarro, and Hill counties all remain in the advisory. Heat indices will reach between 102 and 107 degrees today across most of Central Texas. Western counties will fall on the lower side of the index, but it will still be hot! Some models are picking up a stray shower developing into our south western counties in the afternoon. If we manage to get a little shower in Central Texas, it won't be for long. I have 20% opportunity in the forecast. Better rain chances come Thursday and Friday, and maybe Saturday. At this point it remains at 20% of the area for tomorrow.

The Brazos Valley will experience highs in the mid to upper 90s but don't let that fool you. The humidity from the Gulf will shoot the feels-like temperatures into the triple digits. There is a 20% chance of an isolated storm and a few showers due to the influence of the sea breeze.

There are currently no tropical disturbances to track in the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf.

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