Heat advisories, burn bans and high fire dangers encompass Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Just when thought it couldn't feel any hotter.. it's feeling hotter. A heat advisory is underway for Central Texas today. Included are McLennan, Bell, Hill, Bosque, Navarra, Freestone, Limestone, Falls, Milam, Robertson, Leon, and Coryell counties. Feels like temperatures are expected to run between 105 to 107 degrees.

A burn ban remains in effect for all of Central Texas outside of Coryell and Bosque counties. Due to very dry conditions and dry vegetation, coupled with wind gusts between 25 and 30 mph, most of Central Texas remains in the high category of fire danger threats. Portions of Hill, Bosque and Coryell remain in the very high category.

A change in the weather pattern begins this weekend as the winds decrease. This will put Central Texas mostly in the moderate category for fire threats. The biggest change will be Sunday when a large mass of dry air encompasses Central Texas and the Brazos Valley. Humidity significantly drops, making the feels like temperature the same, or a degree higher than the air temperature. Sunday and Monday will hit 101 for the high but it will feel less hot compared to this past week due to the lack of humidity.

For our rain chances, we can't rule out an isolated sea breeze shower in the Brazos Valley this afternoon, but it would be quick lived and likely only cover 20% of the area. Aside from that our next rain chances don't arrive until next weekend at 20%.

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