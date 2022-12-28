'Heads up Texas': Active January in the sky for star lovers

25 WEATHER — For the astronomy fans out there, the new year is starting off acti

In the first week of 2023, there will be a couple of astronomy events that you will be able to see with the naked eye or even through a telescope.

Starting on January 3 to 4, the Quadrantids meteor shower will take place.

This meteor shower at its peak can have up to 40 meteors per hour.

There is some history behind this shower.

Thoughts point to it being produced from the 2003 EH1 comet that no longer exists.

This event happens annually from January 1-5, but its peak this year occurs from the 3rd into the 4th.

The best glance of this event will be after midnight and make sure you are in a dark location.

We will be experiencing an almost complete full moon on those days so it may still be a bit tricky to see the meteor shower.

Speaking of a full moon, we will see a full moon on January 7th.

Full moons occur when the Earth is between the sun and the moon and the sun's rays brighten up the entire face of the moon.

Make sure to keep an eye on the night sky the first week of January.