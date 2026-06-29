Hazy skies in Central Texas a direct result of Saharan Dust

CENTRAL TEXAS — Main weather story today is about the Saharan Dust - an interesting bit of meteorology as sand and dust that came directly from the Sahara Desert in Africa has plumed over Texas today cause skies to be very hazy, especially as you view along the horizon. While this won't impact our weather to any degree other than that, the sunset tonight should be spectacular as a result! Get those cameras ready!

As for the heat... mid-90s each day for now. Waco / Central Texas's forecast is about 96-99 degrees each day with a small bump up in temps to those upper 90s by this weekend. The 4th of July, Saturday, looks to be one of the hottest days so far at 99 degrees.

Don't expect any rain chances for the foreseeable future. Some models "try" to get us some moisture Sunday evening, but the inconsistency is so great that I can't advertise any rain or storms for Central Texas just yet. With that said, the heat is consistent and dominating.

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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