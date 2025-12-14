Hard freeze tonight

25 EVENING WEATHER — A cold front has brought some of the coldest air so far this season to Central Texas and the Brazos Valley. We should see skies clear this evening, so it will be cold with lows in the 20s for most areas. We will be below freezing for several hours, so make sure those pipes are wrapped and the tender vegetation is covered! Take care of the pets as well! Monday will bring more sunshine, but it will still be cool with highs in the low 50s.

We will continue to warm up Tuesday through Thursday. Highs are forecast to be around 60 Tuesday, in the upper 60s Wednesday, and around 70 Thursday. There could be a few showers around Wednesday as a weak disturbance passes over south Texas. Friday, a cold front moves in, so highs will fall back into the 60s.

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.