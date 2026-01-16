Hard freeze expected Saturday night

25 EVENING WEATHER — This weekend is looking pretty chilly across Central Texas. Tonight looks mostly clear with lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Saturday is expected to bring increasing clouds by the afternoon hours with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Breezy north winds will keep it feeling chilly all day long at 15-25mph. The wind will subside with clear skies and very dry air in place Saturday night into Sunday morning. Lows will likely fall into the low to mid 20s. Remember the Ps...Plants, Pets, Pipes, and People! Fortunately, southwest winds will warm us up with sunshine Sunday afternoon into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Next week should start off nice with partly cloudy skies and highs around 60° Monday. A cold front will slip back into the area Tuesday, so highs should drop into the low 50s as clouds increase Tuesday afternoon. There will be a chance of showers Wednesday with highs around 60°.

