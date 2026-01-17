CENTRAL TEXAS — Lows are expected to fall into the low 20s overnight under clear skies. Be sure to protect the 4 P's!

THE BREAKDOWN:

Hard freeze expected overnight.

Southwest winds bring mild Sunday.

Rain chances picking up for mid-week.

Cool and rainy pattern possible by next weekend.

Happy Saturday! It's been a cooler one outside thanks to last night's cold front. Once the skies clear tonight, that will lead to a hard freeze as temperatures fall into the low 20s! Bring in the pets, and the plants, and wrap outdoor pipes and faucets to be on the safe side. Southwest winds will push us into the low 60s tomorrow under sunny skies. Clouds will be back on the increase Monday into Tuesday with a couple of freezes possible in the morning. Our next disturbance swings in Wednesday bringing a decent shot at some showers and storms. The best chance of rain looks to be over the east half of Central Texas.

A short-lived cool-down comes behind that system with highs back into the 50s. There are some question marks next weekend as our next system comes through. Right now, Saturday looks warm and mild with storm chances, while Sunday into next week could be quite chilly! We'll let the models sort things out, stay tuned!

Have a great Saturday and stay warm!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather

