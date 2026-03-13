Grab the sunscreen! High UV Index with a warm afternoon

CENTRAL TEXAS — Central Texans will want to layer their clothing today or ditch the jacket by the afternoon. Morning lows are in the 40s but temperatures will skyrocket over 30 degrees by this afternoon. Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s and loads of sunshine.

It's a sunglasses kind of day with plenty of sunshine. The ultraviolet index will be above just above seven which is in the high category. Hats, sunscreen and sunglasses are recommended from noon to 4 p.m. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s. No rain is in the forecast.

As we move into the weekend a few clouds will show up Saturday and high temperatures will rise to the low 80s. By Sunday, they spike to the upper 80s with humidity rising. A cold front makes its way down to Central Texas on Sunday, giving the Brazos Valley a small opportunity for rain.

Arctic air dips deep into the central United States behind the cold front, bringing with it a massive dip in temperatures. We will feel highs in the 80s on Sunday, plummet to the 50s on Monday. Also the morning lows will be in the 30s for Monday and Tuesday. At this time it does not appear we will dip below freezing which is good news considering many flowers have started to bloom. After the front leaves, a large mass of high pressure sets up in the southwest and temperatures will soar into the 80s again as we move past mid week.

