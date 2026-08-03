Good day to start football practice, humidity takes a break!

CENTRAL TEXAS — High school football players will catch a break today. Players will be be kicking off practice as humidity takes a break. Dew points stay in the 50s this afternoon and early evening. That is courtesy of drier air that moved in behind this past weekend's cold front. Whenever dew points are below 60, the humidity is no longer a factor and conditions are noticeably more comfortable.

Air temperatures will remain hot with highs reaching 100 degrees in many areas including Waco, and Bryan in the Brazos Valley. So it will still feel hot, but the heat index will not rise. So when you read a thermometer, that temperature will also be what it "feels like." But even with humidity out of the equation, it is important to remain hydrated with air temperatures remaining in the very hot category.

The humidity will slowly rise as we move toward the week. A southeast wind flow will help pull in moisture from the Gulf and kick up the heat index values by mid week. Temperatures will hover around 100 degrees then dip to the upper 90s. With the added humidity, it will feel like between 101 and 104 later this week.

The next opportunity for rain could come on Friday with the best chances being in the Brazos Valley. Even then, we only have it at 20% for Friday.

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