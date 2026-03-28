Gone with the wind.. Return of warmth

CENTRAL TEXAS — If you stepped outside today, you probably noticed it feels a lot different than yesterday, and that's thanks to that strong cold front that moved through. As expected, the front was more of a temperature dropper and wind kicker, versus a rain maker. We're sticking with cool, cloudy conditions through the rest of tonight.

Temperatures will stay on the chilly side overnight. Tomorrow morning's lows should be in the upper 40s.

Now, here's where things get fun. Sunday afternoon brings a big warm up! We're flipping the switch back to spring as sunshine returns and temperatures jump into the low to mid 80s. A steady south breeze will help push that warmer air back in, and we will rebound back to above average daytime highs.

The workweek begins relatively quiet with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 80s. The temperatures remain very warm but there is a decent chance the dry conditions leave by mid week.

Rain chances return Wednesday as a system creeps up on Central Texas. We remain in a drought throughout the entire area, so precipitation would be a welcome addition to the forecast. The arrival and amount of rain is yet to be determined as the models are not completely in alignment, and Central Texas has a pesky habit of drying out approaching fronts.

We will know more as we approach Easter weekend. But in the meantime, enjoy the sunshine and dry, warm conditions for the next few days.

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