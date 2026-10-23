Goldilocks weather: Warm October weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — Perfection weather! Highs have been in the mid-80s in the afternoon and mid-50s at night. A perfect balance of slightly warm in the day and slightly cool at night. Any warmer and it'll be "too hot" for some. Any colder at night and it's "too cold" for others.

This picturesque weather stays through the weekend. Mostly sunny and highs in the mid-80s Saturday. A few more clouds on Sunday with highs remaining in the 80s.

The storm complex over the Southwestern U.S. the past couple days is still over New Mexico and near El Paso, Texas. This looks like its inching closer to the Lone Star State, but it won't brother Central Texas in the slightly.

Maybe Tuesday, Oct. 27th there's a very slim chance for a few showers west of I-35, but the storm will be a shell of its former self by the time it's even close, and most models no longer even trouble Central Texas with any rain until October 30th now.

Speaking of which, the latest is that Friday and Saturday, October 30-31, now has the best chance for rain. Yes, this is Halloween / Trick-or-Treating. It would be worth having a plan for in case it rains. But this being 8 days away, things can change, so monitor the forecast day-by-day to see if there are any changes to a potentially rainy Halloween.

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.