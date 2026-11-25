CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Thanksgiving, and a cold Thanksgiving for Central Texas at that. Lows were below freezing across the northern and western counties. Tonight, it'll be more Waco and Temple around 32 degrees for the first time this Fall.

Freeze Warnings are in effect for Williamson, Bell, McLennan, Milam, Robertson, Limestone, Freestone, and Leon counties. Consider covering gardens and flowers if you want to keep those plants through the night.

It's worth noting that areas that did hit 32 degrees Wednesday morning are no longer under Freeze Warnings as the growing season is now considered over.

Thanksgiving will be clear and cold in the morning, but sunny all day long with highs in the mid- 50s. Cool for the day.

Then we get a quick warming trend to the 60s on Friday and 70s on Saturday. The quick warm up will be because the winds will be rather strong Saturday night, nearly 40-45mph wind gusts. This is close to Wind Advisory territory. A cold front passes through Sunday morning with no rain at all. Temps will be in the 60s with winds now Northwesterly and still gusty around 30mph.

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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