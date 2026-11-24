25 EVENING WEATHER — There is a holiday feel in the air as we approach Thanksgiving. We will see any showers clear the area this evening as skies clear from west to east. This will set the stage for some freezing conditions, especially west of I-35. Make sure to protect any tender plants tonight and tomorrow night as well. Wednesday is looking nice and cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Another, more widespread freeze is possible Thanksgiving morning. Lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s across the area. Even if you don't make it to freezing, if temperatures fall below 35°, then some frost will be possible.

We will start a warming trend from Thanksgiving into the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s Thursday, mid 60s Friday, and in the low to mid 70s Saturday. Another weaker cold front may arrive Sunday. This one looks dry as it moves through, but highs could slip back into the 60s Sunday afternoon.

Have safe travels out there!

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