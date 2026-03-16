Freezing temperatures likely tonight

25 EVENING WEATHER — It has been much cooler today with 40s and 50s across Central Texas. Tonight is all about cloud cover. If the clouds stay thicker, lows will be close to freezing. If we clear out, then we could be in the mid 20s. We are officially going 29° for a low. If that does occur, then this could be a killing freeze for young gardens. Make sure to cover any plants that you want to protect tonight!

Tuesday, we should warm up quickly. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. The mid to upper 70s should return Wednesday and mid to upper 80s Thursday in to Friday. Heck, we may see the low 90s by the weekend! That's Texas weather for you.

Stay warm tonight!

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