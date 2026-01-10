Freeze possible overnight with a cool day for Sunday

CENTRAL TEXAS — A light freeze will be possible overnight into Sunday morning with highs in the low 60s Sunday.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Light freeze possible overnight.

Nice and cool Sunday.

Small warm-up before cool down to end week.

Happy Saturday! Following yesterday's storms and cold front, we have seen much cooler conditions today as highs have only reached the 50s. As skies clear and winds relax overnight, we should see lows fall into the low 30s and upper 20s. Bring in the pets and the plants, but it will be a light freeze so pipes will be okay.

We'll see some high clouds Sunday, but still expect a nice day with highs in the low 60s. We'll slowly warm into the mid 60s by Tuesday. A disturbance will swing over the Lone Star State Tuesday which may be enough to bring cloud cover and some light rain by evening. Another cold front approaches Wednesday, but ahead of it we will see highs in the low 70s. Behind that front, expect a brief cool-down to the 50s Thursday. Another, stronger cold front is set to come in this next coming weekend. Models also show that there will be a good bit of moisture around. Right now, it does not look like a wintry situation, but a cold rain may be possible this weekend. Stay tuned!

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather

