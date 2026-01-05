Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Foggy start to Monday, but warming expected in the afternoon

Highs will climb into the low to mid 70s this afternoon following clearing skies through the day. Expect warmer conditions for the middle of the week.
25 AM Weather - January 5, 2026
Posted

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low to mid 70s this afternoon following clearing skies through the day. Expect warmer conditions for the middle of the week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

  • Morning fog around for some.
  • Fog transitions to low cloud cover with some stubborn.
  • Warm conditions for the middle of the week.
  • Some showers to end the week with a pattern change.
  • Chilly for the weekend.

Good morning! It's a cool, but not chilly morning out with lows in the 50s and the 60s. It's pretty damp outside, with that humidity turning into fog for some, especially along and east of I-35. This may thicken up a bit into sunrise and linger a couple hours following. Eventually the fog will transition to low cloud cover and could be a little stubborn through the day. Despite that, I think there will be enough pockets of sunshine to push highs into the low to mid 70s this afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest around 10-20mph.

Expect westerly winds and warmer conditions for the middle of the week with highs climbing closer to the 80s. We'll see a storm system approach our area to end the week which may bring some shower and storm chances Thursday and Friday. This does not look widespread, but at least it's a chance. Behind that system we will enter a cooler pattern with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s for the weekend!

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns
25 Weather

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood