Foggy start to Monday, but warming expected in the afternoon

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low to mid 70s this afternoon following clearing skies through the day. Expect warmer conditions for the middle of the week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Morning fog around for some.

Fog transitions to low cloud cover with some stubborn.

Warm conditions for the middle of the week.

Some showers to end the week with a pattern change.

Chilly for the weekend.

Good morning! It's a cool, but not chilly morning out with lows in the 50s and the 60s. It's pretty damp outside, with that humidity turning into fog for some, especially along and east of I-35. This may thicken up a bit into sunrise and linger a couple hours following. Eventually the fog will transition to low cloud cover and could be a little stubborn through the day. Despite that, I think there will be enough pockets of sunshine to push highs into the low to mid 70s this afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest around 10-20mph.

Expect westerly winds and warmer conditions for the middle of the week with highs climbing closer to the 80s. We'll see a storm system approach our area to end the week which may bring some shower and storm chances Thursday and Friday. This does not look widespread, but at least it's a chance. Behind that system we will enter a cooler pattern with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s for the weekend!

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather

