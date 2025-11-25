Foggy start gives way to nice Tuesday forecast!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low 70s this afternoon under sunny skies! Things look to turn cooler for the thanksgiving holiday.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Fog possible early this morning.

Turning sunny and nice this afternoon!

Shot of colder air arrives overnight.

Highs in the 60s tomorrow and Thanksgiving.

Rain chances return for the weekend.

Good morning! Some of us are waking up to fog thanks to the rain from yesterday. This will be around mainly east of I-35 for the first few hours of the morning before winds eventually clear it. North wind will be around today bringing in drier air and making it feel quite pleasant as we climb into the low 70s. A secondary shot of cooler air arrives overnight bringing morning lows in the 40s while afternoon highs struggle to reach into the 60s during the day on Wednesday. Thanksgiving looks nice with highs in the 60s though it may start off cold in the 30s!

Rain chances start to work in again starting late Friday night into the weekend. Expect rounds of showers Saturday and Sunday with a strong cold front coming in at some point Sunday or Monday. Behind that front highs will fall into the 50s as we experience chilly conditions! Showers look to be around for the first half of next week, but clearing towards next weekend. Stay tuned!

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather