Foggy start, but warm day planned for Friday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Fog will be around for the first part of the morning, but once that burns off, we'll see sunshine push us into the low 70s this afternoon. Another cold front is on the way Saturday into Sunday bringing cooler air.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Morning fog will give way to afternoon sunshine.

Highs climb into the 70s this afternoon.

Saturday looks cloudier which may keep 60s around.

Strong cold front arrives overnight into Sunday.

Cooler and cloudy to start off next week.

Good morning! Many of us are waking up to some fog which has gotten dense along and east of I-35. You need to give yourself extra time on the morning commute. Fog should start to clear closer to 9am, but may linger as low clouds later along the Brazos Valley. That low cloud cover may be enough to keep the Brazos Valley in the 60s, but 70s will be likely elsewhere.

Clouds will be on the increase Saturday allowing for highs to hover in the 60s. A strong cold front is set to arrive overnight Saturday into Sunday and dependent on cloud cover, we may not get out of the 40s Sunday afternoon. Skies should clear enough by Monday morning to allow some areas to see a light freeze. A storm system will dip into the Lone Star State Tuesday into Wednesday and should provide enough lift for some isolated showers. Rain prospects don't look great. After that, it looks like temperatures will warm in the 70s and hover there through the end of next week.

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather

