Foggy and chilly start for some, but warmer air returns this afternoon.

CENTRAL TEXAS — Fog will be a problem this morning in the Brazos Valley before south winds bring back highs in the 80s this afternoon. We're tracking a cold front to end the week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Fog to start the morning in the Brazos Valley.

Turning warmer in the afternoon with highs in the 80s.

Cold front brings small rain chances to end the week.

Cooler this weekend.

Good morning! We're waking up to a chilly start with most areas seeing lows in the 40s this morning. Fog will be a problem in the Brazos Valley for the morning commute, with dense areas at times.

Fog should burn off before or near lunchtime. South winds will pick up this afternoon bringing warmer conditions with highs approaching the low 80s. With the extra humidity, it won't be as chilly tomorrow morning as lows only fall into the 50s and the 60s.

Tomorrow, the south winds increase as our next system starts to build to our northwest. We'll see the potential for a couple showers east of I-35, mainly around the I-45 corridor. There will also be more cloud cover around. Our next cold front nears us on Friday which should bring enough lift for a few showers and storms. The best chances will be to the north. Behind that front, highs will only be in the 50s and 60s this weekend. A cooler pattern looks to be in place next week with our next best chance of rain arriving Tuesday. Neither of these rain chances look substantial, but at least it's something while we've been so dry as of late!

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather

