Flood Watch Thursday into Friday

25 EVENING WEATHER — The changes are finally starting to take place here in Central Texas! A few widely scattered storms this evening will give way to widespread showers and storms as we roll through the day Thursday. Heavy rain and gusty winds are expected to be the main threats. It should be cooler Thursday afternoon, with highs in the mid-80s. Rain chances will continue Friday into Saturday. It won't be as heavy, but it should still be pretty wet around here. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s, so it will feel more like fall...finally! In general, 2-4 inches of rain are likely, but some 5-8 inch totals are possible where the heaviest rain bands set up. Sunday, showers will depart the region with highs in the low 80s.

Next week is looking great with north and northeast winds all week drying us out. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s each day, with lows in the 60s. The mornings will definitely be cool enough for some PSL!

With everything said, this system will bring beneficial rain to a good portion of the area. Yes, there could be some flooding concerns from time to time, but we will cover that as it comes into play. Overall, enjoy the switch to fall as we move into early October.

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