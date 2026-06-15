Flood Warnings issued for Brazos Valley and Milam County

BRAZOS VALLEY — A flood warning has replaced the flood advisory for most of Burleson and Brazos counties. It will last through 9:45 a.m. Monday.

Law enforcement has reported urban and small stream flooding is taking place due to excessive rainfall in portions of Burleson and Brazos county. Although the intensity of the storms have weakened, light to moderate rain is still present as of 7:30 a.m. Many roads remain flooded due to three to four to eight inches of rain reported.

Up to four inches have been reported in Brazos county, with an additional one to three inches possible as the stalled front continues to drench the area. A flash flood warning remains in effect for areas not replaced by a flood warning. Some areas expected to experience flash flooding are College Station, Bryan, Somerville, Snook, Millican, Kyle Field, Lake Somerville Dam, Wellborn and Lyons.

All of Central Texas remains under a flood watch through Monday evening.

Southwest Burnet and southwest Williamson counties are under a flash flood warning through 9 a.m. Between two and six inches of rain has fallen and the area is still receiving light to moderate rain as of 7:45 a.m.

A flood warning is in effect in Milam county for little River at Cameron through Wednesday. The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon, then fall below flood stage Tuesday evening. Minor flooding of two feet is expected at the crest near midnight.