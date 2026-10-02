Flood advisories in several Central Texas counties this morning west of I-35

CENTRAL TEXAS — The cold front has stalled over Central Texas, and a low-level jet stream is providing additional rain to our area.

High temperatures will stay in the 70s for Central Texas and the low 80s for the Brazos Valley today.

Areas getting hit with a stationary line of storms stretch from Burnet to Hill County.

A flood advisory has been issued as about two inches of rain has fallen, with two more possible. I believe we will see isolated areas receiving five inches or more.

Expect the rain to continue on and off throughout the day. Rain continues but lessens on Saturday and Sunday.

On Monday, the dry-out begins, and sunshine reappears with temperatures in the low 80s in the afternoon.

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