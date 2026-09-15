Flirting with record highs for the rest of the week

25 EVENING WEATHER — Our normal high for mid-September is in the lower 90s. We will be some eight to ten degrees above that, likely through early next week. Highs will be around 100° Wednesday through the weekend. There will be a slight chance of a few isolated storms Thursday, mainly in the Brazos Valley. Other than that, stay cool and hydrated!

Next week, the models continue to push any cooling back a few more days. It now appears the beginning of next week will remain hot with highs in the upper 90s. Could there be a front by the end of next week? We will see. Until the models show a few days of consistency with any change, I would plan on it being hot for the rest of September.

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.