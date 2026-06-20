Flash Flooding in Central Texas Saturday morning

CENTRAL TEXAS — A Flash Flood Warning issued until 10am for Limestone, Freestone, and Leon Counties. Doppler radar estimates as much as 10" of rain fell this morning, with a broad swath of 4-8" of rain across several locations. This warning includes Grosebeck, Teague, and Centerville. The flooding threat is considerable in this region, always turn around don't drown.

Flood Advisory is in effect for Madison and Grimes Counties until 10:30am. Minor flooding may be occurring around Madionsville and Bedias after about 3" of rain fell this morning.

Take action if you are under a Flash Flood Warning, which can simply be not driving if you don't have to. If you are caught outdoors, seek shelter at high ground. And stay away from river banks and known flood prone areas, all of which can be inundated with rapidly rising water levels.

From Meteorologist Thomas Patrick: The storms in that region began around 2am and are still stationary and stuck directly over Grosebeck and Centerville. Meaning it's rained for the better part of the past 6 to 7 hours and showing no sign of moving yet. Rain totals are still increases and water levels will keep rising fast as a result. Do not drive through this region of Central Texas until the flash flood warnings have expired, and avoid flooded roads at all costs.

Storms will be largely east of I-35 through the morning, additional pop-up thunderstorms are possible throughout all of Central Texas in the afternoon through about 8pm tonight. As we are seeing this morning, there is a flooding risk due to the nature of these slow moving thunderstorms.

This article will be updated throughout the day with more weather information and warnings as they come down.

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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