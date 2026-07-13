UPDATE: FLASH FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED FOR NAVARRO CO.

NAVARRO CO — Radar indicated flash flooding from thunderstorms present in Navarro County. A flash flood warning has been issued through 1 p.m. Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicate heavy thunderstorms across the county. Up to 5 inches of rain has fallen. One additional inch is expected. Creeks and streams as well as urban areas, streets, highways and underpasses could be affected. Please exercise extreme caution when driving and avoid flooded areas.