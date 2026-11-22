CENTRAL TEXAS — This morning's cold front whipped through Central Texas and we started to feel this difference as temperatures dropped around 15 degrees in the past 24 hours.

High temps only were in the 60s for Central Texas, but managed to stay in the mid- 70s for the Brazos Valley before the cold front was there.

Wind gusts were around 25mph today out of the northwest, bringing that colder air into the region.

Temperatures are downhill this week. Highs only in the low- 60s for Monday, and then 50s for the rest of the week. Which is as much as 10-15 degrees below average.

On Tuesday, a slight disturbance will bring a few light rain showers to Central Texas during the day. With temperatures in the 40s and 50s it'll make for a quite cold afternoon.

Thankfully not as cold as west Texas where this is discussion on the possibly of snow for Lubbock and Midland.

Wednesday and Thursday (Thanksgiving) will be clear and colder. Nighttime temperatures will be low-to mid-30s. Thanksgiving morning will be the coldest and we are officially forecasting our first freeze of the season.

We average between Nov. 21 and Nov. 28 to see that first 32 degree reading, so this is almost exactly when we'd expect to see temperatures this cold, at least once or twice.

Still, bundle up on Thanksgiving especially if you'll be traveling in the morning.

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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