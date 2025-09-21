First day of Texas fall Monday with highs in the 90s

25 EVENING WEATHER — Tonight should be partly cloudy with a few storms developing across north Texas this evening. Most of the activity will stay north of our area, but a couple of storms could sneak in late this evening for areas northwest of Waco. Everything will die out after midnight with lows in the mid 70s. The first day of fall Monday will be anything but fall here. Highs will be in the mid 90s under partly cloudy skies. Just in case you want to know, fall officially rings in at 1:19 Monday afternoon.

The second day of fall will be just as hot as the first. Highs Tuesday are expected to make it into the mid 90s ahead of a cold front that will roll in Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Changes are expected by the middle part of the week. A cold front will bring a chance of scattered showers and storms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Any rain should slip south Wednesday afternoon with cooler highs in the mid to upper 80s. We will likely continue with upper 80s and low 90s Thursday through the weekend as slightly cooler air remain across the area. Lows at night should fall into the 60s....ahhhhh.