First day of meteorological summer cranks up the heat

CENTRAL TEXAS — Monday is the first day of the "meteorological summer" and with temps into the mid 90s, it makes sense that meteorologists begin their summer on June 1st. If you are wondering why, it's because we base it on annual temperature cycles and June, July and August are consistently the hottest months of the year. It's easier for meteorologists to track data on a month by month basis for record keeping and forecasting. The astronomical summer, which is the official start of summer is June 21st this year. It is tied to the earth's tilt, and it's position in orbit around the sun at the summer solstice, which is longest period of daylight.

Now lets get back to Central Texas. Monday should remain dry, but hot and humid. The big story will be the heat index. With high temperatures in the mid 90s, and dew points in the mid 70s we are looking at an oppressive afternoon. It will feel about 100 degrees in many areas today.

Tuesday evening could produce a little rain as a front tries to meander through Central Texas late in the day. Then as we move through the week the opportunity for isolated pop-up storms returns. Not all of you will see rain, and most of you will remain dry as the pop-ups pass through.

Fortunately the temperatures take a small dive starting Wednesday. The heat index will drop to the mid to lower 90s, versus triple digits Monday and Tuesday. Staying hydrated and wearing breathable clothing is a wise decision for outdoor activity.

Tornado season has officially ended, although we can never rule out a spin-up in June. As one severe weather season ends, another begins with hurricane season. At this point there are no disturbances to track in the Atlantic or Caribbean. We are expecting an El Nino set up this season, which typically results in less hurricanes in the Atlantic. Keep in mind, even if we have less hurricanes it does not rule out the possibility of having a hurricane that could severely impact Texas. I will be tracking all systems that could potentially impact our area as we move through our next severe weather season.

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