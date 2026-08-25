Fire threat heats up in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — The fire threat is heating up in Central Texas. We are tracking the Rio Escondido and County Road 518 fires, both located in Hamilton County. Hamilton County is currently under a very high threat for fires, and for good reason. Most of the northwest counties and those west of the I-35 corridor are slated with a very high fire danger threat. As we move toward the corridor it becomes a high threat. Portions of Coryell are under an extreme threat.

Here is the situation for Central Texas. The vegetation is very dry. Some areas are already experiencing a moderate drought. These conditions, coupled with the extreme heat warning in effect for most of the northwest counties, coupled with south winds at 15 mph and gusts over 20 mph, has created dangerous conditions for fires. Now add in low humidity with afternoon dew points in the 50s and it becomes even more dangerous.

On a positive note, the humidity is returning, temperatures are dropping a few degrees and we have a small chance of rain on Thursday. This will help, but it won't make much of a dent in the overall dry vegetation. A burn ban remains in effect for all of Central Texas and Grimes County.

Counties under an extreme heat warning include: McLennan, Coryell, Hamilton, Bosque, Mills, Lampasas, Hill and Navarro. All other counties in Central Texas and all of the Brazos Valley are under a Heat Advisory.

In the tropics, we are tracking two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic. One of the coast of Africa has a 70% chance of developing into a tropical depression in seven days, and a 60% chance in two days.

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