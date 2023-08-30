Fire danger still elevated across Central Texas

25 WEATHER — It will be another hot and dry day across Central Texas. Temperatures will mainly be in the mid to upper 90s, pushing triple digits. We will definitely get back into the triple digits by the end of the week. Fire danger is still elevated across the area as we will be holding onto those hot, dry, and breezy conditions. So, try not to create and sparks and secure those loose trailer chains.

Expanding outside of Texas, we are tracking the tropics as Hurricane Idalia is making its way towards land and is expecting to make landfall this morning bring gusty winds, heavy rain, and high storm surge to the Gulf coast of Florida. This storm does not pose a threat to any of us he in Central Texas.

It looks like it will be another quiet day for us other than the potential risk for fires.

