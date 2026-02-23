Fire danger increasing Tuesday and Wednesday

25 EVENING WEATHER — After morning lows in the 20s and 30s Monday morning, it's time for another warming trend for the rest of the week. It will be chilly again tonight with lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. The bigger story will be the wind howling out of the south at 20-30mph Tuesday afternoon. With low humidity values, this will bring a high fire danger to most of Central Texas. Wednesday, south winds will still blow at 15-25mph with highs in the low to mid 80s. Be careful out there and let's make sure we don't start any wildfires!

A weak front will move into the region Thursday. All this will really do is switch winds around to the northeast at 10-20mph and bring highs down close to 80° Thursday afternoon. Friday looks mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

The weekend may bring a few more clouds, but it still looks dry. Highs should make it into the low 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.