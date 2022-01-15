Fire Danger continues this weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — Elevated fire conditions are in place for our Saturday. Throughout Central Texas, wind speeds could reach up to 30 mph with wind gusts reaching 50 mph. The ongoing risk for wildfires continues today, and with drought across Central Texas and low humidity, these wildfires have all of the conditions they need to get started. Burn bans are in place for a few counties but regardless, any activity involving sparks or burning should be avoided this weekend.

A cold front moved through last night but it brings with it dry conditions. Temperatures will reach the upper 40s today with lows in the upper 20s for our Sunday morning. Gusty winds will continue into Sunday morning, but should die down by the afternoon hours.

Have a safe and fun weekend!