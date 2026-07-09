Finally we hit 100 degrees! And will likely reach it again today.

CENTRAL TEXAS — Central Texas has officially hot the triple digits. Just before 5 pm we hit the coveted 100 degree mark and are expected to reach it again today. The feels like temperature should land around 104 degrees. I can not rule out a pop-up thunderstorm or two in the afternoon, but overall Central Texans should remain hot and dry today.

Saharan dust is making its way back to Central Texas. A small amount is entering the atmosphere now through the weekend, but the biggest plume will arrive on Tuesday. That may limit the amount of rain that's possible next week, although I am expecting scattered showers.

Moisture returns on Friday making it feel more humid with a feels like temperature closer to 105 degrees. The sea breeze may bring in showers Friday afternoon to the Brazos Valley, however Central Texas looks to remain primarily dry.

The weekend brings with it lower air temperatures but higher dew points. A bit of cloud coverage will drop high temperatures to the mid 90s but the return of moisture will kick up the humidity. Expect feels like temperatures to remain in the low to mid 100s.

There is a 20% to 30% chance of showers then rain chances increase slightly through Tuesday. After that the large plume of Saharan dust will dry out much of the atmosphere. What will be very consistent is hot conditions this weekend.

Then as we kick off the work week, temperatures drop to the low 90s which will be a welcome relief.

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.