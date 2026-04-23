Finally a dry day! But we could see isolated storms heading into the weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — Finally a moment of dry skies with a bit of sunshine after kicking off the week with much needed rain. Along with more pleasant conditions and partly cloudy skies, the temperature will warm into the 80s today.

As we move into the weekend, temperatures will continue to rise. It will feel closer to a summer weekend than a mild spring. High temps will hit the upper 80s starting Friday and remain there for the next several days.

There is an opportunity for isolated storms to develop beginning Friday and into the weekend. There is strong instability and plenty of heat to provide some of the ingredients for severe weather, however the lift we need is trending northward and the cap is strong. There is only a 20% chance of isolated storms each day through the weekend, but if they do break through the cap, they would be strong and we would likely see hail. No need to change your weekend plans. Just keep an eye on the day by day forecast.

The weekend will be hot as temperatures continue to rise. Highs will reach the upper 80s by the weekend.

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