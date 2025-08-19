Few more storms possible Wednesday

25 EVENING WEATHER — We have seen a couple of 100° days around here, but that should hopefully be all for the rest of the week. A weak cold front will work into the area tonight and Wednesday. This will set the stage for a few scattered showers and storms Wednesday into Wednesday evening. Rain chances are around 50%, so some folks may miss out all together. With that said, it's just nice to have any chance of rain this time of year. Highs should fall back into the mid to upper 90s Wednesday afternoon.

Rain chances will slip farther south Thursday into Friday. It will still be a little less hot with highs in the mid 90s both days.

The weekend is looking hot and humid, but any rain chances should disappear. Highs will work their way back up into the upper 90s Saturday and Sunday afternoons. We may see another change next week as a slightly stronger cold front slides close to Central Texas Tuesday into Wednesday. Right now we will go with a few storms and highs in the low 90s by the middle of next week. If the front comes in stronger, then it could be even a bit cooler than what we have forecast. Stay tuned...