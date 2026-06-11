Feels Like Temperature soars to 110 degrees in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Hot 'n humid! The early summer heat has a solid grip on Central Texas with heat index (known as the feels like temperature) hitting 110 degrees in some spots in Central Texas today. As of 4pm, the highest I saw for Waco was 108°. This is an ongoing trend for the area where the weather modeling underestimates how high the humidity is, and as a result underestimates how high the heat index will ultimately be. With dew points in the mid-70s around Waco, Gatesville, and Killeen... and upper-70s to the southeast in the Brazos Valley, it is among some of the most humid day we may experience this entire summer!

The forecast highs will stay in the mid 90s for Friday and the weekend. Forecast heat index will be around 105 for the next three days (remember, modeling only say about 100 which is underestimating how humid it is). We are right on the threshold for Heat Advisories to be issued, but so far no official alerts from the National Weather Service.

Next week, a cold front will finally bring some heat relief and rain to Central Texas - mainly on Monday. There's an early chance for scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening Sunday with the bulk of the more widespread rain and thunderstorms hitting the area Monday. Like recent storms, should 3" of rain fall at once, there would be a flooding risk for poor drainage areas and nearby rivers and creeks that collect water runoff.

Temps will be in the mid-80s for Monday and Tuesday, offering a break from the high-heat. Short-lived, temperatures rise to the low- to mid- 90s after that... and we'll see if the humidity continues to be at unbearable levels for the second straight week.

- 25 Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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