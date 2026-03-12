Feels like March for a day, then a warm weekend ahead

CENTRAL TEXAS — It once again feels like winter in Central Texas as residents wake up to temperatures mostly in the low 40s with some areas dipping into the upper 30s. Mother Nature is reminding us were not in charge of the atmosphere as we remain in a true winter month today.

Over the last 24 hours a cold front brought Central Texas some much needed rain. Overall, the Northwest counties received the majority of rain. The Brazos Valley also received over an inch. Along the I-35 corridor rain fell the least.

Today we will climb out of cold conditions and enter the mid 60s. Plenty of sunshine will make it feel crisp and cool. It will feel very dry with low dew points.

Friday morning will be a repeat of today with lows in the 40s. However a warming trend sets in and we rebound to the 70s with plenty of sunshine. By the weekend we are back in the 80s.

On Sunday, highs will reach the mid to upper 80s but a cold front will arrive later in the day. That front will set up cold temperatures for the beginning of the work week and we could see morning lows in the 30s on Tuesday morning. Mid week we begin to warm up significantly,

