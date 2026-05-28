Feeling more like Summer

25 EVENING WEATHER — Summer has unofficially kicked-off this week, but it will feel more and more like summer in the days ahead. Tonight, an isolated storm or two will be possible across our northern counties, but most of us should be quiet. Lows will fall to around 70° Friday morning. Friday looks partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

This weekend looks partly cloudy and hot. Highs both days will be in the low to mid 90s under partly cloudy skies. The humidity will make it feel a few degrees warmer, so please stay hydrated and take care of yourself if you plan to be outdoors. Also, a few storms could develop in west Texas each day. Most of this will likely die out before reaching our area, but there is a slim chance a couple could, especially Sunday evening.

Next week looks like a classic early June pattern. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s each day with a slight chance for a few pop-up showers and storms each afternoon.

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