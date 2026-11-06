Feeling like November with cooler and wetter conditions this weekend

Get ready for a feels like November weekend! Clouds will be on the increase tonight, but it will be dry with lows in the mid 50s.

We should be mostly cloudy Saturday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°.

Showers in west Texas will move our way after sunset, with the best rain chances along and west of I-35 Saturday evening.

The majority of the rain will stay across the southwestern half of Central Texas Sunday, but a few showers could occur anywhere across the region.

I think most of us will average less than half an inch of rain out of this event. However, a few places south and west of Waco/Temple/Killeen could see some higher totals since the rain should be more concentrated there. Highs Sunday look to be on the cooler side in the mid 60s.

A few showers may linger into Monday as the storms system slowly moves east. Highs will start the week around 70°, but we should see the mid 70s return Tuesday through Thursday. A couple of showers could be possible Wednesday, on Veteran's Day.

With that said, rain chances look slight at 20%.

Have a good weekend!

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