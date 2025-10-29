Feeling like fall!

25 EVENING WEATHER — It finally feels like fall around here! Tonight will bring the first big chill of the season. We may see some frost and temperatures close to freezing from Hamilton to San Saba, north and west. This does not look like a killing freeze/frost, but you may want to bring in tender vegetation. We have been really warm, so pipes should not be an issue since we may just touch freezing. With that said, you may want to cover outdoor water faucets just in case. We will all warm quickly Thursday morning with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will rise into the upper 60s in the afternoon with much lighter northwest winds at 5-15mph.

The coldest temperatures will likely be Thursday night into Friday morning. This is when the wind will be the lightest under clear skies. Lows will likely be in the 30s Friday morning.

Friday, Halloween, looks very nice! Highs will warm into the low 70s in the afternoon with more sunny skies. Trick-or-treating weather is expected to be great with temperatures falling through the 60s Friday evening. Winds will generally be in the 5-10mph range, so enjoy!

Our next storm system arrives this weekend. Moisture levels and exact track will determine how much rain will fall, but right now it looks rather light. Highs should be held back into the mid to upper 60s Saturday with the increased cloud cover. Sunday, that system moves east, with highs back close to 70°.