Falling temperatures tomorrow

25 WEATHER — A cool day across the area with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. They are some showers across the area but we will see a better chance of rain tomorrow and we can't rule out a few storms developing but the greater chance will be in the Brazos Valley.

Moving forward, moisture and cool temperatures will be sticking around. Chances of rain continue through Thursday and with some cooler air, we cannot rule out freezing rain to occur. We are still a few days out so we will continue to track it but continue to monitor the forecast for any changes.

Temperatures will be in the upper 30s and 40s for much of the week. The moisture will clear out by Friday and things will calm down the latter part of the week into the weekend.

Stay weather ready

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather