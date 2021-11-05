Fall Weather Stays for the Weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — A very cold start to our morning on Friday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s throughout Central Texas. A frost advisory was even in place this morning for some of our counties until 9 am. But, good news, plenty of sunshine is on the way this afternoon with temps in the mid 60s.

Our weekend is looking clear with temperatures climbing back to the 70s, average for November. But, next week we could see a little bit of a warm up, with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s and even the low 80s.

A cold front could be moving through later next week which will put us back into the 60s.

Have a great weekend!

Bayne Froney

25 First Alert Weather