Fall Weather for the Weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — Saturday will bring a lot of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. Sunday, well that looks nice too. Highs should be back in the mid 70s!

Next week will start off warm. Monday's highs should be in the upper 70s. It looks like the low 80s are back Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of our next cold front. Breezy south winds will gust up to 30mph at times as well.

Clouds will be on the increase Thursday as a cold front moves into the area. Highs look much cooler as the cold front will take us down into the 60s. We may pop up close to 70° Friday, but another cold front is possible by the next weekend.

Bayne Froney

25 First Alert Weather