Fall-like Sunday incoming!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Saturday! We've seen a few showers and even some rumbles of thunder in a couple areas of Central Texas, though the stronger storms have missed us to the north this afternoon. A few showers and storms will remain possible until a cold front can push through Saturday evening. The best chance this evening will be east of I-35 and into the Brazos Valley.

Following the cold front, temperatures will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s by morning. With cooler air pushing in, highs may only reach the mid to upper 70s in Central Texas Sunday, and low 80s in the Brazos Valley. Monday morning may feature our first lows in the 40s in Central Texas! South winds quickly warm us up into the upper 80s and low 90s Monday afternoon before another front Tuesday. This one doesn't look as strong and will pass on a dry note. Temperatures look to stay warm to end the week with the potential for a stronger cold front the week of Halloween- stay tuned!

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

