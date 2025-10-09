Fall-like mornings to end the week, but staying warm

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon with mainly sunny skies. A few fall-like mornings will be with us into the weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Highs will climb into the low 90s into the weekend.

Morning lows will dip into fall-like ranges this weekend.

Staying warm next week with morning lows rising.

Good morning! We're waking up to a quiet morning with lows in the mid 60s. It will be another warm one this afternoon, though northeast winds will keep dry air around. Expect highs to climb into the low 90s under mainly sunny skies.

The dry air will also have an added effect of leading to cooler mornings to end the week and launch into the weekend. Afternoons will still stay hot with highs in the low 90s, but mornings may start in the 50s.

Expect warm conditions next week too, and morning lows will come up as humidity increases. There are some signs that we may get a cold front trying to build next Saturday, but they're very early signs as of now. This would make sense though, as we typically get a stronger front by mid to late October. Stay tuned!

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather