Extreme heat across the area

Posted at 5:34 PM, Aug 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-19 18:34:49-04

25 WEATHER — Another extremely hot day today with temperatures well into the triple digits across the area. The entirety of Central Texas is in an excessive heat warning through tomorrow at least. Temperatures extremely dangerous sitting anywhere from 105° to 113° for daytime highs. Make sure you are staying well hydrated and cool because these hot temperatures will be staying with us through next week.

We will see temperatures drop back into the low 100s by the middle of the week but it will still be hot and especially dry. No rain is expected at least through next week so fire danger is also a problem. Don't create any sparks as every county is still in a burn ban across the area.

Stay cool out there and remain weather ready!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo
25 Weather

