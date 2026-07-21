Excessive Heat WARNING Wednesday

25 EVENING WEATHER — The heat is on full blast as we head into Wednesday. An Excessive Heat WARNING is in effect for a large part of the area through Wednesday evening. Lows tonight will be in the upper 70s, but we should see highs Wednesday afternoon in the 101-105° range. Heat index values could exceed 110° in a few locations. Make sure you are staying hydrated and take cooling breaks when possible.

It will still be hot Thursday, but highs should be closer to 100°. Tropical Storm Berta will make its way toward Texas late Thursday into Friday. We are not expecting anything major with this system, but it may lower highs into the upper 90s Friday and Saturday. There could be a slight chance of storms, mainly in the Brazos Valley, Friday as the center moves just north of Houston. We will take what we can get I guess.

After that, it's back to triple digits Sunday through a good portion of next week. Highs will be in the 99-102° range with lows in the upper 70s.

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