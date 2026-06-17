Excessive heat possible Thursday

25 EVENING WEATHER — Get ready for some high heat over the next 24 hours! Tonight, low clouds will fill in before sunrise with lows in the mid 70s. The thermometer will shoot up Thursday as we achieve highs in the mid 90s. The bigger story will be the high humidity values. That will make it feel like it is between 105-110° in the afternoon. Keep hydrated and take frequent cooling breaks through the day Thursday.

It will still be hot Friday and Saturday, but a few scattered storms look possible from time to time. Highs will be in the low 90s with lows in the 70s.

More heat is expected Father's Day Sunday into next week. Other than a stray storm or two, most areas look dry at this point with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s. It will feel like it's over 100° each afternoon with the humidity, so summer is trying to take hold here in Central Texas.

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