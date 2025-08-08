Even hotter Friday!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 90s this afternoon with feel-like numbers climbing into the triple digits. Expect heat to hang around into the weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

High heat continues.

Feel-like numbers exceeding 100 in the afternoon.

Staying hot through the weekend.

Small rain chances early next week.

Good morning! Yesterday was toasty across Central Texas we climbed into the upper 90s. Expect more of the same today, with some areas even climbing into the triple digits. With the humidity, afternoon temperatures will feel closer to 105 if not hotter in some spots. Be sure to take heat precautions: plenty of water, try to limit time outside during the heat of the day, and if you're working in the heat of the day, take frequent breaks. Also check on the elderly.

The heat will hang around into the weekend. Our upper-level high will relax a bit after Saturday, allowing for a dip in the jet stream. That will lower temperatures into the mid 90s for Sunday through Wednesday, and may even allow for some showers during the first half of next week. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

