Elevated fire danger continues into Wednesday

25 EVENING WEATHER — It remains breezy and dry across the area. The wind will stay up tonight into Wednesday out of the south at 15-25mph. This will keep things on the warmer side for late February. Lows will fall into the mid 50s tonight, and highs should rise into the mid 80s Wednesday. Please refrain from any outdoor burning.

A weak cold front will slide into Central Texas during the day Thursday. This will shift winds around to the northeast at 10-20mph and bring highs down into the upper 70s. We should see more upper 70s and low 80s Friday with even lighter winds out of the east.

The weekend is still looking breezy and warm. Highs Saturday and Sunday are expected to reach the low to mid 80s with lows in the 50s. The wind will pick back up out of the south and become gusty, especially Sunday.

